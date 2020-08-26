Kumkum Bhagya actor Tripti Shankhdhar says her father is forcing her to get married at 19, has threatened to kill her

Sections
Actor Tripti Shankhdhar shared a bunch of videos on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that her father is threatening to kill her.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tripti Shankhdhar got help from the police on Tuesday night.

Television actor Tripti Shankhdhar has shared some alarming posts on Instagram, accusing her father of threatening to kill her. Tripti, in a total of six videos, has said that her father, named Ram Ratan Shankhdhar, is forcibly trying to get her married.

Tripti, her mother and other members of the family have left the house due to the fear of her father and are pleading with the UP Police to help them. In the video, Tripti said that she is just 19 years old and her father is trying to get her married to a 28 years old man. She said her father pulled her by her hair and also slashed her wrists.

 

 



Her mother also said in the video that her husband has been torturing her ever since they got married, not allowing her to step out of the house or meet anyone. Tripti added that her father sent her to Mumbai to become an actor and is now demanding all the money he gave to her to go to Mumbai.

Tripti appealed to the UP Police to help her and her family. The family members added that they have run away from the house on their own and have not been kidnapped by anyone.

Tripti’s fans were concerned about her well being. They tagged Sonu Sood, UP Police and several news channels so help could reach Tripti and her family.

As per the actor’s representatives, the police contacted her on Tuesday night. Tripti and her mother are currently at a shelter.

