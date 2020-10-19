Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Khan dies at 54, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha bid emotional goodbye to show’s Indu Daadi

Actor Zarina Roshan Khan, who became popular for her role as Indu Suri in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, has died. Her co-stars on the show Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha posted pictures with her, bidding her a final goodbye.

Sharing a picture, Shabir wrote “ye chand sa Roshan Chehera,” followed by a broken heart emoji. A number of people reacted to the post. An Instagram user wrote: “Really Shocking & extremely sad.” Another person simply wrote: “Nooooooooooooo”. TV actor Kanchi Kaul wrote: “Om shanti.”

Sriti, who plays the lead on the show, also posted a picture with Zarina with a broken heart emoji as caption. Reacting to her post, one user wrote: “Pyaari Indu dadi RIP” while actor Supriya Shukla said: “god bless her soul.”

According to a report in Times of India, Zarina died of a cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Zarina had been part of other TV shows, notably, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also features in a few films.

Also read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze lovingly at each other as they take a dip in the sea. See pic

Another TV actor Anurag Sharma was quoted in the report as saying: “Yes, its true. The news is very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age she was so energetic. I have never seen someone like her, she was a lovely person. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today on our group. I pray her soul rests in peace.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter