Late Divya Bhatnagar's brother releases private chats in which she'd accused her husband of beating her with a belt

Late Divya Bhatnagar’s brother releases private chats in which she’d accused her husband of beating her with a belt

Divya Bhatnagar’s brother has shared private chats in which his sister, who died earlier this week, accused her husband of domestic violence.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 14:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Divya Bhatnagar’s brother Devashish has taken over her social media accounts.

Late actor Divya Bhatnagar’s brother has shared private chats in which she claimed to have been beaten by her husband, Gagan Gabru. Divya died due to Covid-19 complications on Monday. Since her death, her family and close industry friend, Devoleena Bhattarcharjee, have accused her husband of mental and physical abuse.

Devashish, her brother, has control of Divya’s social media accounts, and on Thursday shared several screengrabs of his chats with her. He wrote in his caption, “I wish i could get to know all this. I wish i could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish i could tell her that girls are the most powerful human species. I wish i could save her from this devil. I want this guy hanged @whogabru. This is guy is been threatening divya bhatnagar that he will get me (her brother and mother killed),defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone.”

 

In the messages, Divya said that she is regularly attacked with a belt, and that her finger has been broken multiple times. She said that she used to tell herself that it was probably because he was frustrated with an ongoing case.

Previously, Devashish had told The Times of India, “Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her. We found the note in her cupboard yesterday. She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation.”

Also read: Late Divya Bhatnagar’s brother says he found a note ‘in which she had stated that her husband tortures and abuses her’

Devoleena, in an emotional Instagram video, had said, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it.”

