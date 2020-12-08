Late Divya Bhatnagar’s brother says he found a note ‘in which she had stated that her husband tortures and abuses her’

Late actor Divya Bhatnagar’s brother has said that she was subjected to violence at the hands of her husband, Gagan Gabru. Divya died to complications from Covid-19 on Monday.

In an interview, her brother Devashish said that she left behind a note detailing the abuse she suffered in her marriage, and that she had filed a police complaint in November as well.

He told The Times of India, “Gagan started torturing Divya physically and mentally soon after their marriage. She had written a note on November 7, in which she had stated that Gagan tortures and abuses her. We found the note in her cupboard yesterday. She had also approached the police and filed an NC on November 16 against him, following an episode of domestic abuse. I had told her to stay strong when I got to talk to her during her hospitalisation.”

Previously, actor Devoleena Bhattarcharjee had shared a video in which she accused Gagan of putting Divya through hell, and vowed to put him in his place. She said, “I’m making this video because I have to talk about the mental stress and physical abuse that she had to suffer, and the man who is responsible for it.”

She continued, “I am talking about you, Gaggan Gabru. You posted that Divya’s mother and brother were against your relationship, and that they were getting publicity because of you. Who are you? You are nothing. You came here and begged for her acceptance. I cut off ties with her for four years because of you. Who are you to give publicity, I’ll give you publicity now.”

Divya had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. She was put on ventilator support last week and her family had said her condition was critical. Her family had also moved her to a different hospital to ensure better medical facilities for her.

