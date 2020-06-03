Lea Michele’s Glee co-stars accuse her of ‘traumatic’ on set behaviour, Samantha Ware says she made her life ‘a living hell’

Glee actor Lea Michele has been accused of racially motivated behaviour on the sets of the show, after she tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Reacting to Michele’s tweet, her former Glee co-star Samantha Ware wrote that she made her life a ‘living hell’ on the show.

Ware wrote, in all caps, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Ware’s accusations were seemingly backed up by multiple people associated with the show. Actor Amber Riley posted a GIF of her sipping tea, while Alex Newell wrote, “We ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later!”

Supergirl actor Melissa Benoist, who appeared in the fourth season of Glee, offered her support by ‘liking’ Ware, Riley and Newell’s tweets. Dabier Snell, who appeared in one episode of the show, wrote that Michele “didn’t let [him] sit at the table with the other cast members” because she allegedly told him he “didn’t belong there”.

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with Michele in a 2017 show, wrote in response to Ware’s tweet, “I felt every one of those capital letters…every person on a set matters. Every person on a set deserves respect. And it is the responsibility of every series regular to make every person who visits their home feel welcome. This dismissive attitude is what’s wrong in Hollywood and the world.”

After the controversy, Michele has been dropped by the brand HelloFresh. “HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele,” the company posted on Twitter. “We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

