Sections
Home / TV / Lea Michele’s Glee co-stars accuse her of ‘traumatic’ on set behaviour, Samantha Ware says she made her life ‘a living hell’

Lea Michele’s Glee co-stars accuse her of ‘traumatic’ on set behaviour, Samantha Ware says she made her life ‘a living hell’

Glee actor Lea Michele has been accused of unprofessional behaviour on set by multiple co-stars, after she tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 16:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Lea Michele played Rachel Berry on Glee.

Glee actor Lea Michele has been accused of racially motivated behaviour on the sets of the show, after she tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Reacting to Michele’s tweet, her former Glee co-star Samantha Ware wrote that she made her life a ‘living hell’ on the show.

Ware wrote, in all caps, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Ware’s accusations were seemingly backed up by multiple people associated with the show. Actor Amber Riley posted a GIF of her sipping tea, while Alex Newell wrote, “We ain’t got not a damn thing to lie about 6 years later!”

 



 

Supergirl actor Melissa Benoist, who appeared in the fourth season of Glee, offered her support by ‘liking’ Ware, Riley and Newell’s tweets. Dabier Snell, who appeared in one episode of the show, wrote that Michele “didn’t let [him] sit at the table with the other cast members” because she allegedly told him he “didn’t belong there”.

 

Actor Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with Michele in a 2017 show, wrote in response to Ware’s tweet, “I felt every one of those capital letters…every person on a set matters. Every person on a set deserves respect. And it is the responsibility of every series regular to make every person who visits their home feel welcome. This dismissive attitude is what’s wrong in Hollywood and the world.”

After the controversy, Michele has been dropped by the brand HelloFresh. “HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele,” the company posted on Twitter. “We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune MP meets state officials
Jun 03, 2020 16:44 IST
AFI confirms Khel Ratna recommendation for Neeraj Chopra
Jun 03, 2020 16:37 IST
MBBS fee hike: GMC doctors, AAP workers stage protest in Amritsar
Jun 03, 2020 16:35 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: 15 tree falling, 9 water logging incidents reported in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 16:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.