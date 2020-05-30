Lindsay Lohan was replaced by Mia Khalifa in Ramy, because she ghosted crew

Actor-comedian Ramy Youssef says he had managed to convince Lindsay Lohan to make a guest appearance on his critically-acclaimed Hulu series Ramy but she never showed up. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the second season's premiere on Friday, Youssef said Lohan had signed on for the cameo role.

"We had an idea that it wasn't just her, but we were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim," he said."We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her," he added. Youssef, however, has no hard feelings for Lohan.

"You can't try and put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know. Lindsay is going to be Lindsay. She is one of my favourite Muslims," he said. The cameo ultimately went to former adult movies star Mia Khalifa.

Ramy, created by Youssef, Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, is about a first-generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighbourhood. It explores the challenges of what it is like being caught between an Egyptian community that thinks life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.

Youssef, who plays the lead role in the series, had won this year's Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the show.

