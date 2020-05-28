Sections
Home / TV / Maanvi Gagroo slams clothing brand for ‘distasteful’ ad: ‘I didn’t wear this dress to hide my curves’

Maanvi Gagroo slams clothing brand for ‘distasteful’ ad: ‘I didn’t wear this dress to hide my curves’

Maanvi Gagroo has hit out a clothing brand for using her picture without her permission for an advertisement that promotes fat-shaming.

Updated: May 28, 2020 20:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maanvi Gagroo has hit out at a clothing brand for fat-shaming her.

Maanvi Gagroo has lashed out at a clothing brand for using her picture in their advertisement and promoting the dress worn by her as ‘styles to hide your curves’. She claimed that she did not give the label permission to use her photo, especially when it is accompanied by a ‘distasteful tagline’ that promotes fat-shaming.

Sharing a screenshot of the advertisement, Maanvi wrote, “I didn’t wear this dress to ‘hide my curves’. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don’t have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to.”

 

After making her acting debut with the television show Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007, Maanvi has acted in films such as Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She has also been a part of web series like TVF Tripling, TVF Pitchers and most recently, Four More Shots Please.



Also read | Amitabh Bachchan is frustrated as Bhumi Pednekar calls him ‘baller’ again: ‘Nobody is telling me what it means’

Currently, Maanvi is isolating in her Mumbai house alone. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she joked that her initial response to the lockdown was that of relief, as she was a homebody. However, she had a breakdown after seeing the disturbing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Initially, I was like ‘Thank God, I have this time on my hand to do nothing, guilt-free’. After two-three days into the lockdown, I had a bit of a breakdown. I saw the news about the migrant workers, and started crying, and spiralled out of control. I spoke to my family and friends, they calmed me down. It was a bit of a panic attack, but I soon felt calmer,” she said.

Maanvi also said that the lockdown has made her more regular with her workouts. “Earlier I would say ‘I can’t go to the gym today’ or tell my trainer let’s do it tomorrow. But now there’s no excuse, I can even work out at three in the night!,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 recoveries outstrip active cases in Odisha
May 28, 2020 21:12 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally nears 60,000-mark with 2,598 cases
May 28, 2020 21:08 IST
30 groups in India trying to develope Covid vaccine, says govt
May 28, 2020 21:17 IST
IOA issues cheque worth 2 lakh to fight Covid-19
May 28, 2020 21:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.