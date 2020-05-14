Sections
Home / TV / Madhurima Tuli reveals she was bullied in school, called ‘behenji’ for the way she dressed and poor English

Madhurima Tuli reveals she was bullied in school, called ‘behenji’ for the way she dressed and poor English

Madhurima Tuli said that she was bullied in school for her clothes and English diction. In retrospect, she feels that the experience made her more confident.

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhurima Tuli said that she was picked on in school.

Madhurima Tuli, who is one of the most popular faces on the small screen today, has opened up about her childhood struggles. She revealed that she was ‘bullied a lot’ in school for her sartorial choices and not having a good command over the English language.

In an interview with The Times of India, the actor said, “In school, I was bullied a lot. I was from Odisha and then I came to Dehradun. When I went to Dehradun, I really didn’t have a good dressing sense or even speak proper English. People used to talk and girls would comment ‘Arre, kitni behenji hai’, ‘she is so LS (low society)’ .”

However, things changed for Madhurima after she won the Miss Uttaranchal pageant. “But after I became Miss Uttaranchal, they all became my friends. They bullied me a lot. But I think it did me good. I became a confident person,” she said.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy calls them ‘fire on screen’, says ‘I love them together’



Madhurima has acted in a number of television shows such as 24, Kumkum Bhagya, Rang Badalti Odhani and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. Last year, she participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend, Vishal Aditya Singh. Their constant fights became one of the talking points of the show.



After becoming the second runners-up of Nach Baliye 9, Vishal and Madhurima came on Bigg Boss 13 as wild card entries. Here, too, their blow-hot blow-cold relationship made headlines. From being at loggerheads with each other to seemingly moving towards a reconciliation, they left everyone confused.

Things reached a flashpoint when after an argument, Madhurima attacked Vishal with a frying pan and broke it into two. She was pulled up by host Salman Khan and evicted from the show due to her violent behaviour.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
May 14, 2020 21:26 IST
Maharashtra sees 1602 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike; tally at 27,524
May 14, 2020 20:58 IST

latest news

FIR against group celebrating return of cured Covid patient in Chandigarh
May 14, 2020 21:52 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Gujarat launches scheme to provide loans to small traders hit by lockdown
May 14, 2020 21:48 IST
Navi Mumbai Covid cases nears 1,000 mark
May 14, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.