Mahabharat: All episodes of ‘greatest epic in history of mankind’ to air on DD Retro

All episodes of the television epic Mahabharat will be aired on DD Retro, Doordarshan has announced. The series was being re-telecast, along with several other classics such as Ramayan, on DD Bharati during the coronavirus lockdown.

Doordarshan tweeted on Tuesday, “COMING SOON on @RetroDD - #Mahabharat - The greatest epic in the history of mankind.” A video teaser was also attached, and showed pivotal moments from the series, originally telecast in 1988.

The show, created by BR Chopra, ran for 94 episodes and starred Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma, Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishthir, Praveen Kumar as Bhim, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi and Puneet Issar as Duryodhan.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Nitish revealed that he was offered several different roles prior to being cast as Krishna. He recalled, “(BR Chopra) was convincing me whole day to do Nakul and Sahdev. I was convincing him throughout the day that I don’t want to do Nakul and Sahdev because I knew Mahabharata story and wanted to do something better.”

Casting director Gufi Paintal auditioned thousands of actors for the show. About how he came across Puneet and Nitish, he told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Puneet had accidentally punched Amitabh Bachchan in Coolie (1983), and was out of work. Nitish was spotted in an ad made by the Chopras.”

