Mahabharat fans spot hilarious goof up as ‘dead soldier' comes alive to make himself comfortable in death. Watch

The cooler may have been a pillar after all but fans have finally spotted a goof-up on hit 90s show Mahabharat. The mythological series is currently on air again on Doordarshan with more prying eyes and internet savvy kids ready to spot even the slightest errors.

A new video going viral shows a scene from the Battle of Kurukshetra with Bheeshma Pitamah lying on the cot of arrows. He is being comforted in his death by Ganga but what distracts everyone’s attention were a few dead soldiers in the background. One of them, perhaps a little to uncomfortable with lying on the ground, decided to ‘come back to life’ and remove his helmet so he could be more cosy. The entire incident got captured on camera and even made it to the final edit.

A few weeks ago, some viewers thought they saw a desert cooler in a scene from the show. Other fans clarified that it was actually a designer pillar from the sets. Reacting to his, Mukesh Khanna, who played Bheeshma, had said, “I had been hearing about a picture of mine from the sets of Mahabharat going viral where I am shown sitting in front of a cooler, for the past few days. I want to know yeh picture aayi kahan se and secondly yeh kisne spot kiya (where did this picture come fromore m and who spotted it)?”

The actor added, “I doubt if this picture is from a still from the show. And if it is, it is a huge mistake. But from what I can say after seeing it is that it appears to be clicked in between shots. I don’t think such a glaring mistake would have happened from BR Chopra’s side. He was too careful with the making and the editing of Mahabharat.”

Spoke too soon? Maybe.

Mythological series Ramayan and Mahabharat returned to TV on Doordarshan on public demand. Many other popular serials from the 1980s and 90s are also garnering high viewership on Doordarshan. Shows such as Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Buniyaad and Office Office are about nostalgia, helping the younger generation discover old television shows.

