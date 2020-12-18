Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey reveal kids Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s reaction to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni -- cast members of Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives -- have spoken about their kids’ reaction to the show.

In an interview, the moms said that their children, some of whom are in the film industry themselves, had only positive things to say about the series.

Seema, who is married to Sohail Khan, told journalist Rajeev Masand that she was very concerned about how her sons Nirvan and Yohan would react to the show. “I didn’t want Nirvan to feel a certain way when he saw his mom on screen. You have to maintain your dignity at the end of the day; it reflects on the kids as well. He’s very selective with his compliments, but he said, ‘I don’t want to tell you because I don’t want to inflate your head, but my friends are really raving about you and well done mom’. So I think secretly he’s proud of me,” Seema said.

Maheep, who is the mother of Jahaan and Shanaya Kapoor, said that Jahaan saw the trailer and was mortified that his teachers would see it. “I would never have been on board if my kids weren’t okay with it,” she said. “Now that the show has dropped and they have loved it, they’re coming to me and telling me their friends are watching it. They’re happy now, I’ve not embarrassed them that much.”

Neelam, who has the youngest child in the group, said that she tried showing her daughter some of the show, but had to turn it off because of the swearing. Neelam said that she even tried putting it on in Hindi, thinking that it’ll be toned down a little bit, but even that didn’t work. She said that she would wait till her daughter is old enough to watch the show.

Bhavana, who is the mother of actor Ananya Panday, said, “Both Ananya and Rysa were encouraging when I started the show, which was quite strange. After the show came out, they’ve been really happy about it. Ananya’s been going out and shooting, and meeting people on set, and they’ve all been saying ‘your mum is fab and so entertaining’, so she’s coming back with all these compliments. Not only at shoots, even her friends who are in university, they’ve been messaging her and telling her... Surprisingly even her guy friends, she was like ‘Mom, I never thought these 21-year-old boys are going to enjoy your show so much’.”

Produced by Karan Johar, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives released on Netflix in November. It’s the filmmaker’s second reality show with the streaming service, following What the Love! With Karan Johar.

