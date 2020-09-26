Mahhi Vij on favouritism in TV: The day I went to report on the set, I came to know that they’ve taken someone else and started shooting

Not many would know that before making it big on TV, actor Mahhi Vij has had a tryst with Bollywood. While things didn’t really work in her favour with regards to films, she received instant acceptance on the small screen and became a household name with shows such as Kaisi Laagi Lagan, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Teri Meri Love Stories.

“I have no regrets. TV has given me respect, fame and money. Wherever I travel abroad, people recognise me. In Indonesia, they know us more than film actors. What’s there to be sad about? I still get film offers and these days there are offers from web, too,” says Vij, stressing that TV will always be her first preference.

When asked if discussions around nepotism, favouritism in Bollywood the reason she is inclined towards this medium, the actor says biases exists everywhere, not just in the film industry.

“I come from a middle class, non-film background but had my father been in the industry, it would have definitely helped. If Tara (her daughter) joins the industry tomorrow, she would be at an advantage. But then everything depends on the audiences’ acceptance. There are many star kids who’re sitting at home. If having advantage was enough, the industry would only have star kids,” she adds.

The 37-year-old further shares that it’s not only a if you lose out on projects only in Bollywood, and that it happens on TV, too. She recalls having experienced both.

“After being signed for films, I got replaced three-four times. These camps in Bollywood are quite active. Even in TV, after everything was done, the day I went to report on the set, I came to know that they’ve taken someone else and started shooting. It happens everywhere. Such incidents are heartbreaking. Par apko mehnat aur kismat ka fal milta hai, mujhe bhi mila hai,” adds the actor, who is considering a comeback on TV. She was last seen in the fiction Laal Ishq in 2018 and did a few guest appearances after that.

Asked if she’s being extra cautious about stepping out to work because of the rise in positive cases being reported on shoots, Vij adds it’s also because she has a one-year-old daughter, so she has to be careful.

“Till when can you sit at home and worry? This situation will take some more time to get over. If we don’t put up a strong fight now, survival would get really difficult. So, I will consult a doctor and plan out things with Jay (Bhanushali; actor-husband),” she shares.

Meanwhile, to cope up with the Covid-19 crisis, pay cuts were announced in the TV industry. In support of this decision, the actor opines, “Everybody is suffering. People like us who can afford the pay cut should agree so that those who can’t, do not have to face the brunt. Once we get out of this time, we can earn the money back. I’m not thinking about the money right now. My focus is doing the right kind of work.”

