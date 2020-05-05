Sections
Home / TV / Mahhi Vij shares monochrome pic with daughter Tara, says the young one filled her life with colours

Mahhi Vij shares monochrome pic with daughter Tara, says the young one filled her life with colours

Sharing a black-and-white picture with her 8-month-old daughter, Mahhi Vij admired how the young one has brought colours to her life.

Updated: May 05, 2020 17:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mahhi Vij poses happily with daughter Tara.

TV actor and anchor Mahhi Vij has shared a heartfelt note for her daughter Tara, adding that she has the most fun with her and young Tara has the “least of demands”. Mahhi and husband and actor Jay Bhanushali welcomed Tara in August 2019. Mahhi and Jay are also foster parents to their domestic help Manoj’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

Sharing the picture, she wrote on Instagram, “You have added colour to all my blacks and whites! There are times when I just can’t think of how life was before you because its become so beautiful after you have entered our lives. Truly you are my heart beating outside my body and the best quarantine partner I could have asked for. The least amount of demands, the most amount of fun, what else could a Mommy ask for!”

Mahhi posted an elaborate response last week to people who often take to body-shaming celebs, especially mothers. She shared a picture of herself with her daughter and wrote, “Let’s get one thing straight, Body-shaming someone is never OK, even if the target is a public figure. However, despite the fact that this should be a universal rule of decorum, people are still prone to criticizing the appearances of others, including those of new moms. Even after my delivery people used to come to me and say things like you’d look gorgeous if you put down some weight!”

Also read: Remembering Naushad: From devotional to playfully romantic, a playlist of his popular songs



She added, “ All I would say, don’t let these comments take a toll on you.. just eat right and let your body heal because you have just delivered a human out of your body! Love your body just the way it is.. I know it might bother you.. but it’s ok..you are beautiful just the way you are, with or without stretch marks or pregnancy scars.. I have a c-section scar in my body and I’m proud of it. All we need is for someone to tell us we are doing great and we look okay. After all growing a baby, carrying them for nine months and then giving birth is the biggest change in a women’s life and she needs all the kindness, power and positivity around her she can get.”



 

About spending time at home during the lockdown, Mahhi recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My routine has been the same, all thanks to my daughter Tara. I am glad she was born before the lockdown happened, and she keeps me on my toes. When she sleeps, I sleep, I have to be in sync with her. Rajveer and Khushi love her too, and play with her, entertaining her. Earlier, they both used to go to school, and be here only for half of the day. But now they’re home, doing different things.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
May 05, 2020 16:48 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
May 05, 2020 17:37 IST
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
May 05, 2020 15:33 IST

latest news

Cricket behind closed door strange but it’s game’s purest form: Buttler
May 05, 2020 17:34 IST
Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to sound recordist DO Bhansali
May 05, 2020 17:31 IST
Troll slams Milind Soman for ‘promoting’ his good looks, gets classy reply
May 05, 2020 17:34 IST
France accuses Apple of refusing help with ‘StopCovid’ contact-tracing app
May 05, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.