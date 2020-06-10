Mahhi Vij steals a kiss from her daughter, the young one’s shocked expression wins internet. See pic

TV actor Mahhi Vij has shared a cute picture of her daughter Tara and it is the expression on young Tara’s face that is priceless. While Mahhi stole a kiss from her daughter, the young one is visibly shocked and gives a rather mortified look as she stares at the camera.

Sharing the picture, Mahhi wrote on Instagram, “I’m proud of many things in my life.. but nothing beats being a mother #StolenKisses #MahhiVij #MotherHood #MomLife #ThankYou #LoveYouAll #MyKidsAreMyLife #HappyPlace #Grateful #MyBabyGirl #HugsAndKisses #BabyGirl #StaySafe #TakeCare @tarajaymahhi.”

Last month, Mahhi had opened up about her experience as a mom. Speaking about that special moment after Tara was first born, Mahhi had said: “Feeding Tara for the first time after she was born was an extremely emotional and heartwarming moment for me. I actually cried while feeding her, because it was then when the feeling of being a mother to her actually sank in.”

About feeding her daughter for the first time, Mahhi had said, “Holding her so close to my body and watching her through the feeding process was a beautiful moment and feeling. I was very overwhelmed, as there were no words to express how lovely that entire experience was! Only a mother feeding her newborn for the first time will know what it feels like. And for me, that one memory will be etched in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Mahhi and her husband Jay Bhanushali welcomed their daughter last year. Prior to her birth, the couple had also adopted Khushi and Rajveer. “A lot of people have written that we aren’t doing anything in this crisis. But what we are doing, we are not posting about it. It’s only to be in God’s good books, not yours. If I am doing anything, the good karma from it should reach my parents and three kids, I don’t even want it for myself. Bhooke ko khaana khila rahe ho, uska video toh mat banao yaar! Talk to them instead, ask them where the rations for the next month will come from,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

