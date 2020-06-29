Mahira Sharma on Paras Chhabra covering up tattoo of Akanksha Puri’s name: ‘New tattoo suits him, the old one didn’t’

After Paras Chhabra covered up the tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s name with the Bigg Boss eye, his close friend Mahira Sharma said that his new tattoo exudes positivity. She also said that the old tattoo “didn’t suit him”.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mahira said that Paras got the idea of his new tattoo from her. “Right after Bigg Boss, he got a new show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then due to the lockdown, he couldn’t get his tattoo redesigned. In fact, we had planned to get it changed inside Bigg Boss 13 house. Even I had thought of getting a tattoo of a Bigg Boss eye. Hearing the idea, he also got excited. He realised that Bigg Boss played a very important role in our lives,” she said.

Mahira really likes the new tattoo and feels that it suits Paras more than the one of Akanksha’s name. “I really liked the tattoo, Bigg Boss has been an integral and turning point of our careers, so it is justified to give them their due. I also feel that only good things should happen in a person’s life, he should be associated with only positive things. Paras’ new tattoo suits him and is all about positivity, the old one didn’t suit him. This is nice,” she said.

Paras and Akanksha were in a relationship for three years and broke up after he got close to Mahira in Bigg Boss 13. Akanksha covered up her tattoo of Paras’ name in February, while he got his tattoo modified earlier this month.

On Bigg Boss 13, Paras had told fellow contestant Arhaan Khan that Akanksha pressurised him into getting a tattoo of her name. “I was mindf**ked toh I had to, ki chal tu shaant ho jaa (just to shut her up),” he said, adding that she would constantly ask him to prove his love and commitment towards her.

