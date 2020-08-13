Mahira Sharma on Paras Chhabra: ‘We don’t like to pretend, not trying to show off that we are together’

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who grabbed attention with their closeness on the show, have denied that there is a romance blossoming between them. They added that if something has to happen, it will happen ‘organically’. However, at the moment, they remain friends.

In an interview with The Times of India, Paras said, “We are good friends, we like spending time and working with each other. Now, we are working together, so there’s nothing like we are dating or we are planning to get married. Nothing of that sort is happening now. Also, we have been linked with each other since Bigg Boss 13, so now it doesn’t bother. If things stay this way and we organically start liking each other then why not, but right now we are just friends.”

Mahira maintained that she and Paras kept it real and did not ‘fake’ a romance. “During and post Bigg Boss 13 a lot has been said about Paras and me. There were so many statements made Mahira ne ye kar diya, woh kar diya and all. But we believe in reality as we are not fake. We don’t like to pretend or fake things. If something has to happen between us, it will happen naturally. We are not trying to show-off that we are together or we are dating, we genuinely like each other as friends. And that’s why we are together,” she said.

Paras and Mahira, dubbed ‘Pahira’ by fans, have collaborated on a number of projects post Bigg Boss 13. They came together for a music video titled Baarish in March, followed by another - Hashtag Love Soniyea - last month. Their most recent music video, Ring, came out earlier this week. In addition to their music videos, Paras and Mahira have also signed a Punjabi film together.

