Mahira Sharma says her mother calls Paras Chhabra more often than she does: ‘She loves him a lot’

Mahira Sharma said that her mother Sania Sharma is quite close to Paras Chhabra and often chats with him on the phone.

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma in the music video of Baarish.

Mahira Sharma revealed that her mother Sania Sharma shares a warm relationship with Paras Chhabra, and often catches up with him over the phone. Paras and Mahira met during their stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 and came close.

“My mom loves Paras a lot, she likes him. More than me, my mother gets along well with Paras. I don’t call him that much, but my mom likes chatting with him over the phone, tujhe pata hai ye hua woh hua...aur bata kya chal raha hai (you know, this happened, that happened...tell me, what’s going on with you),” she told The Times of India in an interview.

Interestingly, when Sania entered Bigg Boss 13, she asked Paras to stop showering Mahira with kisses and reminded him of his then girlfriend Akanksha Puri. After the show ended, Paras and Akanksha broke up, supposedly because of his intimacy with Mahira on the show.

Recently, a fake wedding card of Paras and Mahira went viral online. The two have repeatedly denied being in a relationship, insisting that they are just good friends.



Also read | Rakesh Roshan says Ranbir Kapoor consoled him after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Instead of me consoling him, he comforted me’

Mahira told the publication that she has found a lifelong friend in Paras, and that the link-up rumours did not have any impact on their equation. “Our bond is forever. I don’t get along well with everyone that easy and now that Paras is my friend, I will maintain this bond for life,” she said.

“There are a lot of things that people have said in the past also and they still keep saying it and I think kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna (people will always talk). They say good and bad both things about us, but it really doesn’t matter to us,” she added.

Recently, Paras and Mahira came together for a music video titled Baarish. The two have also signed a yet-to-be-titled Punjabi film together.

