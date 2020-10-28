Malvi Malhotra’s friend Shivya Pathania condemns knife attack in angst-filled note: ‘I am tired of being a girl’

Television actor Shivya Pathania, a close friend of actor Malvi Malhotra who was attacked with a knife for turning down a man’s marriage proposal, poured out her angst and emotions in a note on Instagram. Shivya said that she was ‘tired of being a girl’ and asking for justice. She also said that she has stood by Malvi since they were 15 years old and will continue to support her.

Sharing a news report about the unfortunate incident, Shivya wrote, “And my heart hurts..Hurts enough that I hate alot in this world today thn I ever loved...To You yes you all who are reading The world Is cruel to a level you won’t understand.. I am tired of asking justice .I m tired of being a girl..Theres a hidden selfish world..To try and kill a girl just because she said NO..Don’t ruin the good people just for your selfish motives you damn world!! @malvimalhotra since when we were 15 I was with u I m with you,You are going to be all fine. @mumbaipolice.”

Malvi is undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for injuries to her back and hands after being stabbed thrice. Prashant Bajaj, a friend of hers, told Hindustan Times that she was walking back home after a meeting at a nearby coffee shop when the incident took place.

Also read | Mirzapur is ‘UP ka Game of Thrones’: Fans share side-by-side comparisons, call Munna ‘Robb Stark’

The accused, a producer named Yogeshkumar Singh, pulled up behind Malvi in his car and offered her a lift, which she refused. “He tried to attack her face. She suffered injuries to her back and hands. The accused fled after which Malvi called me. She was asking me to save her,” Prashant said.

Yogeshkumar is yet to be apprehended. Chaitanya S, deputy commissioner of police (operation), told Hindustan Times, “We have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to Murder) and 354 (D) (stalking) of Indian Penal Code and section 37 (1), 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and are investigating the case.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more