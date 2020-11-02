Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed thrice for refusing marriage proposal, vows to learn self defence: ‘My dad said darr ke mat jiyo’

Actor Malvi Malhotra, who was stabbed thrice few days back by her jilted lover, has opened up about how the experience had changed her, her parents response to the crisis and how the doctors saved her little finger.

Late last month, accused Yogesh Mahipal Singh, had allegedly stabbed a Malvi with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal. The incident had taken place around 9 pm on October 26 in Versova area of Andheri when Malvi was returning home from a cafe. The accused, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him, a police official said. This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malvi with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled, the cop said.

The actor, who has now been discharged from hospital, said that she plans to learn self defence and that her dad told her she couldn’t live in fear all her life. She was quoted in Times of India as saying: “Fear toh hai. Aagey bohot precautions lekar chalna hai. Par main apni zindagi darr ke nahi kee sakti (There is a sense of fear and I am to take precautions but I can’t live my life being fearful.). I have to be brave. My dad has told me to learn self-defence, so that I am better prepared to face any untoward incident and take care of myself. I want to be physically strong so that I am able to fight if anything unfortunate happens. I pity the person who did this to me. It shows his criminal mind.”

Malvi also said that her parents were with her and they were worried, also because such incidents never happened in Mumbai. However, her parents won’t stop her from working. She added: “My parents won’t stop me from working. they have told me that you should be safe but not scared. My father told me, “We wont stop you from working, but we want your security. Darr ke mat jiyo (Dont live in fear.), but at the same time, apni security bhi rakhna bohot zaroori hai (But maintaining your security is important too.). They just want me to be safe and don’t want me to move out alone. Even the police have offered to provide me with security for two months till the case is going on.”

Malvi also spoke about how doctors have to perform two surgeries to ensure that she did not lose her little finger. After two surgeries, the doctors could salvage the situation but she had been asked to stay put in Mumbai for two months.

