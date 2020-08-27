Sections
Home / TV / Man shares Ali Fazal’s ‘Hulking’ first look from Mirzapur 2, Richa Chadha can’t control her laughter. Watch fan-made video

Man shares Ali Fazal’s ‘Hulking’ first look from Mirzapur 2, Richa Chadha can’t control her laughter. Watch fan-made video

A fan created a video, showing Ali Fazal as the Hulk and labelled it as his version of the actor’s first look from the much-awaited Mirzapur season 2. Ali’s girlfriend and actor Richa Chadha has shared the video.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:54 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Ali Fazal as the Hulk in a fanmade video.

Actor Richa Chadha has shared a hilarious video of her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal where he is shown as the Hulk. A Twitter user shared the fan-made video, calling it Ali’s first look from the much-awaited Amazon Prime series, Mirzapur 2. After speculations for months, Amazon Prime recently announced the release date for Mirzapur 2 -- October 23.

The user wrote alongside the video, “Sneak-Peek of Guddu bhaiya’s new look from much awaited #MirzapurSeason2 And remember guys, i was the first one to break this HULKING BREAKING NEWS! @alifazal9 because, the nation wants to know.” Sharing the video, Richa tweeted, “ Hahahaaa too good !”

 

In the teaser video that came out recently, Guddu (Ali) says that there are two kinds of people - dead or alive. He adds there is a third category as well -- missing. “Hum se sab chheen liye aur hume zinda chhod diye. Galti kiye (You took everything away from me and left me alive. Big mistake),” he warns.



 

Mirzapur was Amazon Prime’s third Indian original fictional series, after Inside Edge and Breathe, and it premiered in 2018. Apart from Ali, the popular series also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Shweta Tripathi.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta demands Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, slams her for ‘giving interviews and doing publicity stunts’

Ali also has Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, in the pipeline.Based on a 1937 Agatha Christie novel the same name, the film also stars Kenneth as beloved Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 film by Kenneth, Murder on the Orient Express.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka, Katrina, Varun congratulate Anushka-Virat
Aug 27, 2020 13:52 IST
Naveen Patnaik dials PM Modi to seek postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Aug 27, 2020 13:50 IST
Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark; 3,384 new cases
Aug 27, 2020 13:50 IST
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Aug 27, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.