Man shares Ali Fazal’s ‘Hulking’ first look from Mirzapur 2, Richa Chadha can’t control her laughter. Watch fan-made video

Actor Richa Chadha has shared a hilarious video of her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal where he is shown as the Hulk. A Twitter user shared the fan-made video, calling it Ali’s first look from the much-awaited Amazon Prime series, Mirzapur 2. After speculations for months, Amazon Prime recently announced the release date for Mirzapur 2 -- October 23.

The user wrote alongside the video, “Sneak-Peek of Guddu bhaiya’s new look from much awaited #MirzapurSeason2 And remember guys, i was the first one to break this HULKING BREAKING NEWS! @alifazal9 because, the nation wants to know.” Sharing the video, Richa tweeted, “ Hahahaaa too good !”

In the teaser video that came out recently, Guddu (Ali) says that there are two kinds of people - dead or alive. He adds there is a third category as well -- missing. “Hum se sab chheen liye aur hume zinda chhod diye. Galti kiye (You took everything away from me and left me alive. Big mistake),” he warns.

Mirzapur was Amazon Prime’s third Indian original fictional series, after Inside Edge and Breathe, and it premiered in 2018. Apart from Ali, the popular series also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Shweta Tripathi.

Ali also has Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, in the pipeline.Based on a 1937 Agatha Christie novel the same name, the film also stars Kenneth as beloved Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The film is a follow-up of the 2017 film by Kenneth, Murder on the Orient Express.

