Manasi Parekh: I don’t connect with a lot of the content on TV these days

Having smoothly moved between mediums, Manasi Parekh is always in search of relevant work. Starting her journey in showbiz with TV, the actor tasted success with her debut show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi before going on to do many more successful ventures. Her last TV outing Sumit Sambhal Lega that ended in 2016 also received accolades. However, since then she has only done an episode in a cooking reality show.

“I don’t connect with a lot of the content on television these days. But that doesn’t mean good shows aren’t being made, but then they’re a few and far between. If something worthwhile comes my way I’ll do it. After Sumit… I wanted to do something as good or better. I’m picky about work. When Sumit… got over, I took my time and then URI and Golkeri (Gujarati film) happened. I don’t actively seek fame, that’ll follow if I continue to do good work,” she says.

Parekh would “never write off TV”, after all it’s a very powerful medium. “Even though we’ve web and it’s flourishing but there are many towns and villages where people don’t have access to internet but they still watch TV,” she adds.

Keen on doing finite formats right now, the actor enjoys working at her own pace. “After Uri, I’ve been getting film offers but I didn’t want to rush. Instead I took up the short film Laddoo that won a National Award. Things happen when the timing is right. Tomorrow if it works out I might act and produce something on TV. But right now I need to balance work and being a full-time mother,” adds Parekh, who starts working on her next web project soon.

Content with the opportunities that web offers to actors, she says, “Ab pehle wala time nahi raha ki film karoge tabhi aap star ban paoge. Web stars are bigger than film stars these days. Well-written scripts, meaty characters and exceptional performances on the web are winning hearts.”

Many TV actors have spoken about Bollywood looking down upon the medium. “I’ve never faced it, this probably happens. But Sushant (Singh Rajput) was the biggest example. He did successfully crossed over films… I also don’t understand this insider-outsider debate. This industry belongs to everyone, yahan koi insider aur koi outsider nahi hai,” she adds.

Mention about the discussion around casting couch and drug consumption in the industry and Parekh feels that there’s problem everywhere. “Now everyone is on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and everyone wants to talk about everything, therefore things are getting amplified. Every industry has its flaws but it’s been portrayed that showbiz is the worst. No, it’s not and it’s not filled with druggies. This is a one-dimensional thought process. Goa mein itne raves hote rehte hai, koi usko bhi investigate karle,” she ends.

