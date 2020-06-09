Sections
Mandana Karimi reveals massive fight with Karanvir Bohra while filming The Casino: ‘We were on the verge of leaving the set’

Mandana Karimi said that she had a huge fight with Karanvir Bohra, just before shooting for an intimate scene with him.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi will be seen together in The Casino.

Mandana Karimi has revealed that she had a huge showdown with Karanvir Bohra while shooting for their new series, The Casino. The two stars almost stormed off the set after their massive fight and the entire crew was tense. However, they ended up becoming good friends during the course of the shoot.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mandana said that her spat with Karanvir happened right before they were set to shoot an intimate scene. “I remember, we were shooting for an intimate scene, and exactly before the scene, we had a heated argument. We both were super annoyed and were on the verge of leaving the set. Everyone around us was quiet after that. But the scene went so well. I mean, it kind of helped us you know, just like how a couple fights and then you end up making love,” she said.

She added, “Initially, we did have our shares of disagreements on a few things but later we became good friends. I would rather put it like Karanvir and I are like Tom & Jerry on the sets, we have literally gotten into fights and arguments and then suddenly things are normal between us. His kids and wife were also in Nepal when we were shooting. I had a great time with them.”

Last month, Mandana was suffering from an eye infection, which was probably caused when her hand that was in contact with chemicals while cleaning the house, accidentally touched her eye. She went live on Instagram and clarified that she was not diagnosed with coronavirus.



“Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions to anyone. When you don’t even know about the symptoms of any sort of sickness, you can’t really be a doctor and you can’t be making assumptions,” she said.

