Maninee De, Mihir Misra separate after 16 years of marriage: 'We gave it our best, outcome isn't in our hands'

Maninee De, Mihir Misra separate after 16 years of marriage: ‘We gave it our best, outcome isn’t in our hands’

TV actor Maninee De and Mihir Misra have been living separately for past six months and she has now confirmed saying that the couple ‘evolved at different paces and our paths diverged’.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Maninee and Mhiri got married 16 years ago. They have now been living separately for past six months.

The coupe got married in 2004 in a private ceremony.

Maninee told Bombay Times, “Marriage, like any other relationship, has its highs and lows. Yes, it’s true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months. The reasons for our separation are too personal to be divulged. Also, I respect the sacredness and sanctity of our relationship. We gave it our best, but the outcome isn’t in our hands.”

Maninee said that the fact that the marriage lasted for 16 years meant the couple “had a lot of love, care and compassion for each other.” Saying that they were friends first and partners later, she added, “Relationships and people evolve with time. In our case, we evolved at different paces and our paths diverged. I have an aesthetic way of looking at life. Maybe, we had a karmic debt and it lived out its course. It’s even more sad, because a lot of people felt that ours was a fairy-tale romance.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor gets important lessons from Mira Rajput on wedding anniversary: ‘Don’t forget wife is always right’



The report added that Mihir moved to Pune and is living with his parents while Maninee lives in Mumbai with her 21-year-old daughter from her first marriage. “I wish Mihir all the very best. It’s been 16 wonderful years with him. I would request the media to respect our privacy and let us heal with grace,” she added.



Maninee and Mihir married in 2004. Talking about their companionship in a 2015 interview, the couple had praised each other. Maninee told Deccan Chronicle, “Mihir has made me a patient person. Before my marriage to Mihir, my daughter used to take the credit for helping me become patient, but after marriage, Mihir and Dianoor contribute in making me a zen person.”

Mihir, on his part had said, “Manini too has made me calmer and now I think before talking, which wasn’t the case before. I knew instantly that she was my soulmate.”

