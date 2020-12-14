Manit Joura on juggling two shows amid the pandemic: These are unprecedented times, but not working isn’t a solution

At a time when many are sceptical to take up too much work given the coronavirus scare, actor Manit Joura is working on two TV shows. And in both the shows he plays pivotal parts. One wonders how is the actor managing so much, that too in such times.

“These are unprecedented times but not working isn’t a solution. I’ve been extra careful. My mask is on till I face the camera and I’m putting it back every time the take gets over. I’m sanistising, maintaining distance, eating and drinking right. And every time I’m feeling unwell, I’ve got myself tested before going back to set. I’ve actually tested five times since July, thankfully every time the result came negative. We all have to be responsible so that we don’t spread the virus,” says Joura, confessing how it does get hectic at times, and he ends up losing out on sleep.

Mention about actors who’ve left shows and others who didn’t take up much work this year, Joura adds that different people have “different ideologies and mechanisms” to deal with certain things.

“Also, since I stay alone in Mumbai I’m able to take the risk. I’m not meeting people outside the set. In fact I’m going to miss the wedding of three of my best friends this month. I can’t take chance with anyone’s safety,” adds the actor, who made his acting debut in 2009 with 12/24 Karol Bagh.

Having worked for over a decade in TV and given his popularity, the actor, however, hasn’t fronted a show.

Ask if good opportunities didn’t come his way and Joura answers, “The amount of hard work I’ve put in, the sacrifices I’ve made I’m sure all these would take me somewhere. Acting is my passion. I might not be a leading face on TV, but I’ve done good shows and films and web too. My focus has always been on good stories and not on the length of my role.”

Joura says everything happens at its time and that his failures in his career have made him patient, taught him a lot.

“I’ve put in more hours into my acting than in the gym or in front of the mirror or on pr machinery. I’m thankful to Ekta ma’am (Kapoor; filmmaker) for the opportunities and the audience for all the love. I never get carried away. Har cheesa ek samai hota hai. I know I can shoulder a show, film or web series, but may be earlier I wasn’t ready. I always look at the positives,” adds the actor, who’s in talks for a web series.

