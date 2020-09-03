Mariah Carey was ‘extremely uncomfortable’ when confronted with pregnancy rumours on Ellen

Sections
Mariah Carey has said that she had found it extremely uncomfortable when Ellen Degeneres asked her about her pregnancy in a 2008 interview. Mariah was asked to drink champagne to refute the rumors. She later suffered a miscarriage.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Mariah Carey was asked to drink champagne to prove if she wasn’t pregnant.

Pop star Mariah Carey has revealed she felt “extremely uncomfortable” during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008 after the host insisted on her disclosing her pregnancy. A clip from the show has resurfaced, where Mariah is being pressured into confirming the rumours about her pregnancy.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” Mariah told Vulture during a profile interview. In the video, Ellen is seen asking the singer about the rumours but Mariah appeared hesitant to talk about it.

 

The host followed the question by presenting Carey with a glass of champagne, but when the singer does not drink, Ellen announced, “You’re pregnant.” Carey later suffered a miscarriage, which she only revealed years later when she announced she was pregnant again. She and then-husband, actor-host Nick Cannon welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe in 2011.



“I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage. I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment,” the singer said. Mariah added she wanted Ellen to have more “empathy” towards her during the segment.

Ellen has come under fire in recent months after dozens of current and former staffers spoke out about their time on the show.

A subsequent investigation into multiple accusations of workplace and sexual misconduct resulted in The Ellen DeGeneres Show removing three of its top producers and an apology from the host to the staff.

