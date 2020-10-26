Meera Deosthale: Actors get chosen for their credibility, not for the number of followers they have on social media

Even though the entertainment sector is slowly making its way back to normalcy with shoots having resumed, there are several projects — ongoing or upcoming — that were either stalled or postponed owing to the pandemic. Admitting that it was “disheartening” when her popular TV show Vidya was discontinued after the lockdown, Meera Deosthale feels it’s best to move on and not let such professional setbacks affect her.

“These are unpredictable and difficult times and we have no other option but to hold up till things get better. We’ve to accept that many things might not work out the way we want. When Vidya went off air, it was an abrupt move, but no one could possibly do anything,” says the actor, clarifying that she harbours no hard feelings.

Deosthale has already started discussing new projects and might zero down on something soon. Talking about the offers she has been considering, the actor reveals being particular about both the show and character.

“Vidya and even Udaan have garnered good response, and set a certain expectations. So, I can’t afford to make mistakes. The graph must move upwards, at least that’s the kind of effort I want to put in as an artiste, rest depends on the audience,” she shares.

And when it comes to roles, the actor is consciously looking at taking up lead roles on the small screen.

“Hopefully things will work out soon. I know the virus is still out there and people are testing positive on sets but we’ve to work following precautions. This crisis has taught us to stay prepared and have proper financial backup to survive difficult times,” explains Deosthale, who has been quite active on social media during the lockdown.

Many believe that a huge following on social media can translate into getting more work. However, the actor has a different take.

“I’d like to believe that actors get chosen for their credibility and not for the number of social media followers that they have. At the end of the day, we’ve to portray the character with honesty and conviction, so that it connects with the audience. Yes, I agree that social media acts as a portfolio and stepping stone but neither does it defines an actor’s talent nor can it make or break his/her career,” she asserts.

While Deosthale, too, enjoys her presence social media platforms, she makes it a point to not overdo it.

“I enjoy interacting with my fans. The way they validate my work in the form of likes, comments and videos, it boosts my confidence and makes me feel loved. I mostly don’t react to negative comments unless it gets nasty and vulgar because some people need to be put to their place,” she ends.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ