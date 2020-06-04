Sections
Home / TV / Meera Deosthale’s show Vidya gets axed, producer calls it a ‘Covid-19 death’

Meera Deosthale’s show Vidya gets axed, producer calls it a ‘Covid-19 death’

The television show Vidya, which aired on Colors TV, has been pulled off air with immediate effect. Producer Mahesh Pandey shared the news on Instagram.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vidya, featuring Meera Deosthale in the eponymous role, has been terminated with immediate effect.

The social drama series Vidya, starring Meera Deosthale in the titular role, has come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producer Mahesh Pandey took to Instagram to pen an emotional note, bidding adieu to the show.

“Good Bye VIDYA. On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminate with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M. Vidya’s story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was a perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realized, Vidya was affected by Corona. It’s a Covid 19 death. There is no other reason for her premature demise,” he wrote.

Vidya, which also starred Namish Taneja, premiered on Colors TV in September 2019. Mahesh said that the project was special for him as it was his first solo production. “Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things,” he wrote.

Mahesh thanked the channel, the entire team, fans and his family. “Everything falls in place in the end, and if it doesn’t, its not the end. THIS IS NOT THE END YET. We shall meet again, soon! Jai Durga Maiyaan. Aye Vidyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,” he wrote.



 

Also read | Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful

Heartbroken fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section. “It was an awesome series... How can the show end in between with an incomplete story,” one wrote. “This not fair... my most fav show... I love it so much.. I was waiting for the new episode not dis,” another commented. “Sir but vidya can on air after the covid 19 we are not in hurry please sir #wewantvidyashooting #wewantvidya #vidvekwinninghearts,” another wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On This Day: Kohli’s India trash Pakistan in Champions Trophy opener
Jun 04, 2020 12:30 IST
Reliance Industries closes $7 billion rights issue, India’s largest ever
Jun 04, 2020 12:29 IST
Jharkhand’s budding archer forced to sell vegetables for living; CM comes as ‘messiah’
Jun 04, 2020 12:27 IST
Robot waiters deployed in Dutch restaurant for contactless experience
Jun 04, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.