Meghan Markle says she suffered miscarriage in July: ‘I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage this year in July. The former actor, wife of Prince Harry of Britain, has written about the heartbreaking incident and the need for empathy and kindness in a New York Times op-ed.

Meghan wrote how she was at her home, looking after her son Archie when she felt a painful cramp and knew what had happened. “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote.

She added how she and Harry were heartbroken about their baby’s loss. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” she wrote.

Meghan said that she later learned how almost 20 women out of a 100 suffer miscarriages but are not motivated to speak about it for share their pain with others. The shame and stigma attached to it ‘perpetuates a cycle of solitary mourning.’ Revisiting her famous interview when she was asked by a journalist if she was okay, Meghan said people need to ask each other this question at times like these when the world is battling a pandemic and is more politically divided than ever.

Though a member of the British royal household rarely makes political statement, Meghan has previously made her opinions on important matters known. In the op-ed, she talked about the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, how scientific facts are being denied for fake news and how ‘we are at odds over whether an election has been won or lost. We are at odds over the value of compromise’. Meghan added that during such a time, it is important to care for one another and ask them ‘Are you okay’.

Meghan and Harry announced in March that they were retiring from royal life. They currently live in California with their son. They signed an exclusive deal with the streaming giant Netflix for an undisclosed fee earlier this year.

