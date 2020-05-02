Sections
Home / TV / Michael Sheen, David Tennant team up for Good Omens lockdown episode

Michael Sheen, David Tennant team up for Good Omens lockdown episode

Actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant have reunited for a special version of Amazon series Good Omens to mark the 30th anniversary of authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same...

Updated: May 02, 2020 18:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, Los Angeles, Press Trust of India Los Angeles

Michael Sheen, David Tennant played Aziraphale and demon Crowley respectively in Good Omens.

Actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant have reunited for a special version of Amazon series Good Omens to mark the 30th anniversary of authors Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel of the same name.

The new special, titled Good Omens: Lockdown, follows angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant) as they check in with each other in lockdown.

 

The two friends are talking through their current pandemic situations in an audio-only clip, which was published on Terry Pratchett’s YouTube page.



Good Omens, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, was created and written by Gaiman, who also served as showrunner.

Also read: Naseeruddin Shah remembers Irrfan Khan, says he had ‘a quiet menace and a unique enigma that was the envy of many less hard-working actors’

Set in 2018, the six-episode series follows Crowley and Aziraphale, longtime friends who, having grown accustomed to life on Earth as representatives of Heaven and Hell, seek to prevent the coming of the Antichrist.

The show also featured Adria Arjona, Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall and Jon Hamm.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
May 02, 2020 19:06 IST
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
May 02, 2020 17:39 IST
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
May 02, 2020 18:45 IST
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 18:02 IST

latest news

‘Was a good chance’: Rohit recalls when he missed out on 200 in T20I match
May 02, 2020 19:36 IST
‘Congress involved in ugly politics amid Covid-19 crisis’: BJP
May 02, 2020 19:31 IST
ICAI CA foundation, intermediate, final exams 2020 postponed, check new dates
May 02, 2020 19:38 IST
Training without apparatus difficult for gymnasts during lockdown, says Makarand Joshi, secretary, MAGA
May 02, 2020 19:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.