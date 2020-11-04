Milind Soman runs naked on the beach on his 55th birthday, fans gift him hilarious memes

Actor Milind Soman has turned 55 and is showing off his fit physique to the world. On his birthday on Wednesday, the fitness enthusiast celebrated his big day with morning run at the beach. What was special about this one is that it was done completely in the nude.

“Happy birthday to me 55 and running,” he captioned the photo which showed him running down the beach with wind in his long hair and not a piece of clothing on his body. He credited wife Ankita Konwar as the photographer.

Milind’s fans were impressed by his fit body but a few decided to shared a few memes and jokes. One meme shows a vest and a pair of underpants laid out on bed. The message on it read, “Gift from my side sir.” Another meme showed Lalu Prasad Yadav offering a shirt and undergarments to Milind.

Another fan shared the viral 90’s picture that made Milind famous-- posing in the nude with Madhu Sapre and a large snake. “How it started vs how it is going. Perfect,” wrote a fan. “Happy birthday Milind Soman! You look like the poster child for Ancient Greece,” wrote another fan.

Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar was the one who clicked the beach picture. She also shared pictures from their 12K run in the morning. “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #55 #happybirthdaymilindsoman,” she wrote with the pictures.

Apart from his acting projects, Milind is a big fitness enthusiast. “I don’t run every day, I run 3-4 times a week. The other days of the week I do nothing. I don’t believe in any kind of ritual or routine or anything like that. What I do believe is that you need to be active all the time. I was a national swimming champion from the age of 9, and I swam till I was 23. Then from the age of 23 to 38, I did nothing. I did no sport, no game, no exercise. But my weight has been the same from the age of 19 till today,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

