Milind Soman takes a jibe at those offended by firecracker ban on Diwali: ‘Wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine’

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has tweeted about those protesting the firecracker ban during Diwali. Milind questioned their propensity for self harm, asking if they would be anti vaccine too.

Milind took to Twitter to share his thoughts. “Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on noise making crackers, wonder if they are pro vaccine or anti vaccine,” he wrote. Milind’s followers replied to his tweet. While some agreed with the ban, others called out the ‘seasonal gyan’. “I am not sure if you understood the undercurrent. This times those also fired crackers who Normally don’t do because they are fed up with this seasonal GYAN and selective BAN,” wrote one. Another wrote, “I am pro vaccine but against firecrackers ban specifically on my festivals. If they ban it forever I’ve no issue.”

One Twitter user even dragged Milind’s recent nude picture at the beach into the argument. “Heard that many people were not happy with the ban on nudity, wonder if they are pro the law or against the law,” they wrote.

Milind celebrate his 55th birthday with a nude run at a beach in Goa. His wife Ankita Konwar clicked his picture and he shared it on social media. While many appreciated the photo, the authorities thought it broke the law. Goa Police even registered a case against him.

The case was registered a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection. “Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch,” Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

The GSM in its complaint has alleged that Milind had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

