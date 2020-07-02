Sections
Home / TV / Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever gets renewed for season two by Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever gets renewed for season two by Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s hit Netflix show Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a second season. It shows a girl of Indian original struggling through high school life in America.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan played Devi in Never Have I Ever.

Netflix has given a second season order for Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever. The series, which Kaling co-created with Lang Fisher, has been handed a second, 10-part run by the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show revolves around an academically competitive but hot-headed teenager Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

Also read: Dabangg 3 actor Javed Hyder clarifies not selling vegetables for a living: ‘I made the video to keep busy during lockdown’

The first season, which debuted on April 27 this year, has been lauded by the critics for its inclusivity and breaking South Asian stereotypes. Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young also star in the series.

Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner with Kaling exec producing alongside 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The show is produced by Universal Television in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10-day complete lockdown begins in Thane to curb the spread of Covid-19
Jul 02, 2020 12:00 IST
First time ever: Indian Railways achieves 100% punctuality of trains
Jul 02, 2020 11:58 IST
Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant seeks Mumbai Police’s help
Jul 02, 2020 11:53 IST
WATCH | Anderson gives first glimpse of post-Covid celebrations in cricket
Jul 02, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.