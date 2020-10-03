Mirzapur 2 new promo: Shweta Tripathi Sharma returns as Golu, isn’t afraid of staining her hands with blood. Watch

Building up to the trailer launch, the makers of Mirzapur 2 have shared a new dialogue promo from the web show. The short video brings back Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Golu as she is all set to pick it up from where it will start over again.

Amazon Prime Video shared the new promo on Instagram with the caption, “They say time heals. but can you really forget how you were made to feel? #Mirzapur2.”

In the promo, Golu (Shweta) is seen stuck in the moment which left her devastated, as she flips the pages of a notebook. The past incidents still seem to be fresh in her memory and it seems time hasn’t healed her wounds but filled her with revenge. Bablu’s voice echoes in the background as he tells her that a blood stain will never fade away. She says that she doesn’t care about getting stained with blood but the moment she gets her hands on the enemy, she will finish him that very moment.

Mirzapur also stars Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. Earlier, a teaser marked the return of Ali, who is seen firing with a pistol. He can be heard saying in the background, “Humara uddesh ek hi hai. Jaan se maarenge kyuki marenge tab hi jee paenge. (My sole purpose is to kill, because I will be able to live only when I kill).”

The announcement for the trailer launch was made with a special teaser featuring Pankaj as Kaleen Bhaiyya and Divyendu as Munna. The two are seen standing with their backs to each other as Pankaj tells him that the rules continue to remain the same but Munna talks about playing by his own rules.

The trailer of the second season is all set to release on October 6. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, Mirzapur 2 will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai and created by Puneet Krishna.

