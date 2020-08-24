Mirzapur 2 release date out: Ali Fazal aka Guddu bhaiya to return for vengeance on Amazon Prime, watch

Sections
Mirzapur 2 release date has been announced with a video announcement, featuring a voiceover by Ali Fazal aka Guddu bhaiya. The web show will return to Amazon Prime on October 23.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 13:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mirzapur 2 release date has been announced: This is when and where you can watch the show.

The release date of the much-anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur has been announced. Mirzapur 2 will begin streaming on October 23, revealed a new video announcement, featuring a voiceover by Ali Fazal aka Guddu bhaiya.

In the nearly minute-long video, Guddu describes the two kinds of people - dead and alive. However, there is a third category, as well - missing. “Hum se sab chheen liye aur hume zinda chhod diye. Galti kiye (You took everything away from me and left me alive. Big mistake),” he warns.

 

The first season of Mirzapur revolved around a local crime lord named Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and how his empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son and heir-apparent, Munna (Divyendu Sharma), is threatened by them.



Mirzapur was Amazon Prime Video’s third Indian original fictional series, after Inside Edge and Breathe. The show, which premiered in 2018, also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Shweta Tripathi.

Earlier, in a statement, Ali had talked about the pressure to live up to expectations with the second season of Mirzapur. “We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy,” he had said.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur shows drugs, violence, lawlessness and the rule of mafia dons in Uttar Pradesh.

