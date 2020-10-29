Mirzapur 2: Surendra Mohan Pathak says his book misrepresented as ‘sheer porno’, threatens legal action if scene not removed

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi-starrer Mirzapur 2 has landed in legal trouble. Hindi crime fiction writer, popular author Surendra Mohan Pathak has claimed that his book, titled Dhabba, is “mischievously misrepresented” in the Amazon Prime’s series. He has written to Amazon Prime, seeking removal of the sequence, failing which he will take legal action.

The author has alleged that a scene shows Kulbhushan Kharbanda (as Satyananad Tripathi) reading Dhabba but the content that he is shown reading is not the “original text of Dhabba”. Surendra added, “On the contrary, what is being read is sheer porno, the undersigned cannot even dream of writing, supposedly to titillate the viewers. But in the process, the whole sequence is shown as an excerpt from my novel Dhabba, which amounts to mischievous misrepresentation..”

He further claimed, “The object appears to be an attempt to tarnish my image as a celebrated writer of Hindi crime fiction who is ruling the roost since last several decades. The sequence defames me as an author and puts me in bad light as a well-known mystery writer which I am since more than the last five decades. “

The writer threatened legal proceedings against the producers, writers and the actor in the scene (Kulbhushan) if the sequence is not removed from the series “within a week of receipt of the mail” where he shared the letter. The letter is dated October 27.

Read the complete letter:

Dear sir (s), My attention has been drawn by my fans and well-wishers towards a web series entitled `MIRZAPUR 2’ currently being telecast on Amazon Prime Video (OTT Platform) wherein during Episode 03, a character named Satyanand Tripathi, played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda has been shown reading my Sunil Series novel entitled DHABBA’ originally published in year 2010 by M/ s Raja Pocket Books, Burari, Delhi - 110084. What the character has been depicted reading from `Dhabba’ has absolutely no bearing with any part of the original text of `Dhabba’ and also there is no character bearing the name Baldev Raj in the novel in the said context. On the contrary, what is being read is sheer porno, the undersigned cannot even dream of writing, supposedly to titillate the viewers. But in the process, the whole sequence is shown as an excerpt from my novel Dhabba’, which amounts to mischievous misrepresentation.. The object appears to be an attempt to tarnish my image as a celebrated writer of Hindi crime fiction who is ruling the roost since last several decades. The sequence defames me as an author and puts me in bad light as a well-known mystery writer which I am since more than the last five decades.

I take very strong exception to this which even is a violation of the copy right act applicable to all printed material and hence I call upon you for your explanation to the above and immediate removal of the sequence from the said episode, failing which I will be forced to initiate legal proceedings against the aforesaid series and its writers, producers and the actor who was instrument to this malicious act.

Expecting your confirmation to comply within a week of receipt of this mail. Yours truly,

Filmmaker Bobby Singh shared the letter on his Facebook and wrote, “The veteran author #SurenderMohanPathak takes an action against the misrepresentation of his novel in #Mirzapur2 . Now responsible filmmakers should respond to this responsibly, humbly accepting the mistake made. Amazon Prime Video Excel Entertainment.”

After a successful first season that won critics’ as well as audiences’ hearts, Mirzapur returned last week with season 2 and received mixed reviews.

