Mirzapur 2 teaser: Divyendu Sharmaa’s Munna is changing Kaleen Bhaiya’s rules, trailer out on Oct 6

The makers of Mirzapur 2 have announced the trailer release date with a special promo video. The video features Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharmaa. Pankaj, who plays the all-powerful Kaleen Bhaiyya on the show, has his back to Divyendu’s Munna. He tells him about the rules of Mirzapur in a voiceover but Munna wants to play by his own rules. The trailer release date is finally announced as October 6.

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. He also has eyes on his father’s position.

Earlier on Tuesday, the makers had shared an intriguing poster featuring Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi. “They’re back, but from this point, there’s no looking back,” wrote Amazon Prime Video on Instagram. The poster highlighted Golu and Guddu ready to take on the battlefield. The poster features the duo looking at each other while they hold guns in their hands. In front of them is Kaleen’s haveli.

The show also stars Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Earlier, with Season 1 of the show streaming on the platform, Amazon Prime Video made its first season available to everyone including those who have not subscribed to the video streaming platform.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

While Pankaj stole the show, Ali Fazal & Vikrant Massey packed a punch as Guddu and Bablu Pandit - the wannabe gangsters. Joining them in Season 2 are Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more