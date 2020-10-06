Mirzapur 2 trailer live updates: Kaleen bhaiya, Guddu, Munna in fight unto death for Mirzapur in Amazon prime series

Mirzapur 2 trailer launches on Tuesday, bringing to end the long wait of the audience. The Amazon Prime crime series set in Uttar Pradesh’s badlands stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Trpathi, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Joining them in Mirzapur 2 are Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma.

If Mirzapur 2 trailer has twin themes, it is revenge and greed. Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya and Shweta Tripathi’s Golu want revenge for the deaths of their family, Babloo and Sweety, and Sharad is ready to enter the murky world of crime to avenge the death of his father Rati Shankar. Rasika Dugal’s Beena is seething too. When Mirzapur ended, we saw her looking for a gun to take revenge for the horrofic crime done to her. In the middle of it all is Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and his heir apparent Munna (Divyenndu Sharma).

Also read: Ahead of Mirzapur 2 trailer release today, Mirzapur ending explained

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the latest updates from Mirzapur 2 trailer launch:

12.20 pm: Shweta Tripathi says she was shaken when she held a gun for the first time

Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu in the show, said that she was rather uneasy when she handled a gun for the first time. “I still remember the first time I held a gun; the loud shook me completely. I knew right then that I had to train for this. We used real guns and so I worked with stunt director Manohar Verma for the next 10 days at his training arcade near Film City,” she said in a statement.

“The real confidence came on the set. While emoting and blazing guns, making sure it’s all smooth, was a tough one to pull off. Especially for someone like me because I don’t like violence but this is not Shweta but Golu’s journey. I am living Golu’s life. One of my first days of shoot in Mumbai, and I extensively prepared myself emotionally. This is the first time I was doing action and I had started much in advance to train physically. The character has an interesting arc and we see her in a very different light in this season. She couldn’t have looked like Golu from season 1. I would finish shooting and train daily. We don’t see many women holding guns so if I am doing it, I wanted to do it well,” she added.

Guddu and Golu swear revenge

After Vikrant Massey’s Babloo and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sweety are killed by Munna in Mirzapur, an injured Guddu forms his team with Golu. The two not only want revenge but also want to rule over Mirzapur. Violence is amped up as they go on their twin missions.

Munna is changing Kaleen bhaiya’s rules

After his failed attempt to kill his father, Munna is raring to become the new king of Mirzapur. He is changing the rules of the game as a wary Kaleen bhaiya watches.

Sharad wants his pie too

After the death of his father, Sharad refuses to sit on the sidelines. He decides to take on Kaleen bhaiya and his mother is his cohort.