Mirzapur is ‘UP ka Game of Thrones’: Fans share side-by-side comparisons, call Munna ‘Robb Stark’

Fans have taken to Twitter to share comparisons between Amazon’s Mirzapur, HBO’s Game of Thrones, and Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. Do you agree?

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sean Bean on a poster for Game of Thrones, and Ali Fazal in a still from Mirzapur 2.

The second season of Amazon’s Mirzapur was recently released, after two years of fervent fan anticipation, and the comparisons to Game of Thrones and Gangs of Wasseypur have already started. Several fans took to Twitter to share side-by-side pictures of scenes from the UP-set crime drama and HBO’s big-budget fantasy.

While some fans found stand-ins for GoT characters in the badlands of Mirzapur, others thought entire scenes and scenarios reminded them of Westeros. “Mirzapur 2 is basically Game of thrones of Uttar Pradesh,” one fan wrote. “Is it only me or anyone else got the vibe of game of thrones while watching Mirzapur 2?” wrote another.

Check out some reactions here:

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, others repeated the observations that were first made in 2018, when the first season of Mirzapur was compared by both fans and critics to Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur. “Idk who called it that but Mirzapur is definitely bad Brahmin Gangs of Wasseypur,” wrote one person. “Mirzapur doesn’t feel like an authentic representation of small town North India. Unlike Gangs of Wasseypur, it has a very urban gaze. Even most of the actors aren’t from that region,” wrote another.

 

 

 

 

The second season of the show was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. Hindustan Times’ mixed review noted, “If Mirzapur was an awkward teenager eager to make an impression in the big boys’ club, Mirzapur season 2 is a middle-aged man who is burdened by everything he has seen. Where Mirzapur waltzed in, Mirzapur 2 treads cautiously. If Mirzapur revelled in sensationalising sex and violence, Mirzapur 2 knows that you are already invested in the dark, dark world of the Amazon Prime series. It is here to give you your fix.”

Also read: Mirzapur 2 review: Ali Fazal takes on Pankaj Tripathi in Amazon’s hyper-violent show

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and others.

