Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Mirzapur renewed for season 3, Amazon’s gangster drama will be back for more action

Mirzapur renewed for season 3, Amazon’s gangster drama will be back for more action

Amazon Prime Video has announced that the popular gangster drama Mirzapur, starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and others, will be back for a season three.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 14:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Mirzapur 3 has been confirmed.

After two successful seasons, Amazon on Thursday announced that its original series Mirzapur has been renewed for season three. Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma play lead roles in the series. However, no other details of the new season were revealed.

Amazon Prime Video announced that the crime drama has become the most-watched show on the service in India, within just a week of season two’s release. Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, were also seen in the second season of the show, which opened to mixed reviews on October 23.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.”

The Hindustan Times’ review for Mirzapur 2 said, “If Mirzapur was an awkward teenager eager to make an impression in the big boys’ club, Mirzapur season 2 is a middle-aged man who is burdened by everything he has seen. Where Mirzapur waltzed in, Mirzapur 2 treads cautiously. If Mirzapur revelled in sensationalising sex and violence, Mirzapur 2 knows that you are already invested in the dark, dark world of the Amazon Prime series. It is here to give you your fix.”

Also read: Soorarai Pottru movie review: Suriya is phenomenal in this story of hope and triumph

As per Amazon Prime Video, the second season of Mirzapur was “watched in over 180 countries within seven days of its release on the service.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 15:28 IST
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Nov 12, 2020 14:50 IST
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Nov 12, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Looking forward to play my role as India host T20 WC in 2021:  Ganguly
Nov 12, 2020 15:37 IST
Boris Johnson urges Pakistan to assure fundamental rights of citizens
Nov 12, 2020 15:31 IST
‘No impediment in correcting DOB in records of birth,’ says Bombay High Court
Nov 12, 2020 15:31 IST
Bank of England governor Bailey says Covid-19 vaccine news lifts uncertainty
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.