Mirzapur season 2 release date to be announced on this day, and at this time

The release date of the second season of Mirzapur will be announced on Monday, Amazon Prime Video has revealed in a new video announcement. Mirzapur, a crime drama set in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh, released to massive fan appreciation in 2018.

The one-minute video shared by Amazon is a mashup of Mirzapur and the streaming service’s other big hit, Paatal Lok. At the end of the video, it is revealed that the release date for the hotly anticipated second season of the show will be announced on August 24, at 12 pm.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya, Mirzapur is the story of how his criminal empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority.

Ali Fazal had previously told PTI that the show was originally slated for an April release. “There is a lot more in the new season. The stakes are much higher. My character is very different. It was a bit frustrating playing it this time. Only four or five times you will see the glimpse of the what I played in season one,” he’d said.

Ali recently returned to complete dubbing work on the second season. He also shared a picture with several of his cast members, all wearing masks.

“We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown so we picked up mid-way. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back so it took us some time getting back into the groove,” he said in a statement. “Each actor usually comes individually but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene so it allows one artist at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job.”

