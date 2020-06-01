Mohena Kumari Singh, along with five family members, tests Covid-19 positive: We all have mild symptoms

Actor Mohena Kumari Singh, along with five family members including her father-in-law and mother-in-law, has tested positive for Covid-19. Admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31, she reveals that it all started with her mother-in-law getting a fever. “At first, her test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn’t do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it’s all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without coronavirus. That’s about it,” she tells us.

The 31-year-old, who has been a part of TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, further adds the symptoms for everyone have been mild. “I guess that’s why nobody understood. I know there is a lot of negative news going around here and there, which is very unfortunate, especially because my in-laws have been doing so much work for so many people. People have got the opportunity to malign us, but anyway, we have mild symptoms,” she says.

More people in their household have been tested positive. Those, Kumari says, are from a sanstha. “Except my brother-in-law, we all are infected. Rest of the numbers (no specific number of people disclosed) are all people who live in our house, they are part of a sanstha. Again, nobody has any symptoms that are very big, everybody is fine. If only we had everybody falling sick, then we could have understood. The weather is also changing here in Dehradun, sometimes it’s hot, sometimes rainy, cold. Nobody could understand,” she tells us. They all are in the hospital, and will remain there till the reports come negative, quips Kumari further.

