Mohena Kumari Singh brings Covid-19 update from hospital: ‘To know you have virus inside you is not very good feeling’

Television actor Mohena Kumari Singh has shared an update from the hospital. She was diagnosed with the coronavirus last month.

In a 30-minute video, Mohena talked about her health, how her family is dealing with the diagnosis and how they isolated themselves at the right time to ‘break the chain of virus spread’. Mohena said that while she does not feel so physically unwell anymore, the disease can be mentally challenging. “This is my 6th day in the hospital at Rishikesh. It doesn’t feel bad physically that much, but it affects you mentally more,” she said. “To know you have virus inside you is not very good feeling. It’s a very bad feeling,” she added.

Mohena and her father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand’s tourism minister, contracted the Covid-19 infection. Her husband Suyesh Rawat and mother-in-law had also tested positive.

Mohena said that the family isolated themselves when her mother-in-law tested positive for Covid-19. When the rest of the family’s results came back positive, they were all taken to a hospital. “My family is fine. We have fought it, we are still fighting it, we are still positive and with your prayers, I think this will turn negative soon,” she said.

The actor had earlier told The Times Of India, “Seven from our family have been tested positive for Covid-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law’s latest report has come negative so he’s fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather.”

In a note last week, Mohena wrote that she was struggling to sleep. “Can’t sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I’m praying it’ll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us,” Mohena wrote.

