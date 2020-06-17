Sections
Home / TV / Mohit Sehgal makes shocking revelations: A  producer tried to buy me by offering a new show

Mohit Sehgal makes shocking revelations: A  producer tried to buy me by offering a new show

Actor Mohit Sehgal talks about going through the struggle of not being paid his remuneration on time, especially during the lockdown period.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Mohit Sehgal is known for his TV shows Miley Jab Hum Tum, Qubool Hai, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal. (Instagram/itsmohitsehgal)

Several actors in the past have spoken against the 90-day payment system in the TV industry and how it has affected them. And of late, amid Covid-19 crisis, a lot of actors had to knock the doors of the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) and even appeal on social media to get their dues. Reading about their situation reminded actor Mohit Sehgal of his days, when he faced a similar struggle.

“I know how those actors must be feeling. I went through similar problems for three of my shows. When I was working for Khamoshiyan, I had to wait for nine months to get my dues. We shot the pilot for six months with no pay and after the show went on air, the makers told me, ‘We’ll pay you after three months’. Nobody was saying anything, but I told them that I needed my money to pay my rent, to eat and for daily expenses,” Sehgal recounts.

The actor, however, put a condition that, ‘If you give me in writing that I’ll get paid, I’ll resume shooting’, but they weren’t ready to do that as well. I found it fishy and thought I might not get paid like that and decided to put my foot down,” he says.

Sehgal also talks about escalating the matter to CINTAA, and how he further had to face frightening experiences.



“There were 50-60 people screaming at each other. My hands and legs were shivering. The producers declared themself bankrupt. One of the producers came to me and said, ‘You leave this show’s money, forget about it and we will give you a new one’. I said, ‘Did you just say that?’ They were trying to buy me, and what was the guarantee that they wouldn’t do the same thing again?,” he says.

After much bargaining, Sehgal says he could only got 50% of what was due and promised to him, but because of all this, the industry started to form perceptions about him.

“The channel and people from the industry started to misunderstand me. I knew in my heart that I’m doing what was right for me. In future, I just hope to work with a good team, good producers and be a part of a good show where everybody works joyfully and with no stress of payments,” ends Sehgal on a hopeful note.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Non-film should have its own distinct sound and approach’
Jun 17, 2020 18:00 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memory
Jun 17, 2020 17:58 IST
317 isolation coaches in Delhi to be ready by tonight to host patients, rest by Thursday: Railways
Jun 17, 2020 17:57 IST
Cancel pending CBSE board exams considering prevailing situation: Sisodia to HRD minister
Jun 17, 2020 17:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.