Mona Singh: Even in Unlock, OCD is kicking in very badly in us

Actor Mona Singh admits being ‘very scared’ and clueless about how will things take course in this pandemic.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:58 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Mona Singh says that the paranoia is quite high among people.

It’s quite natural for anyone to be apprehensive about stepping out amid the current Covid-19 crisis, even as Unlock 2.0 has started in many places. And actor Mona Singh confesses that the paranoia is quite high among people.

“We are all becoming the same. If anybody in our building, while going down to get essentials, coughs or sneezes, we look around and wonder ‘what happened?’ In a marketplace, if anybody accidentally rubs up against you, you instantly use the sanitiser. This OCD is kicking in very badly. We’ll have to live with it, and not psyche ourselves out about sneezing and coughing, all the time and thinking that you might fall sick,” advises the 38-year-old.

With several relaxations in place across the country, many people have started going to work as usual. But the Covid-19 cases continue to spike.  

Singh admits being ‘very scared’ and clueless about how will things take course. “I don’t know what’s going to happen… everybody would want to step out. They’re bored of sitting at home. Like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said, ‘aatmanirbhar’ — we need to take responsibility of ourselves, and can’t take things for granted anymore. We have learnt our lesson, it’s important to be vigilant all the time now,” the actor tells us.



At the work front, she’s happy that the third season of her popular web show with Ronit Roy released during the lockdown.

“Everyone was at home, so people got to binge watch it. Many people have seen the previous two seasons too, and we’re getting new viewers now. I’m very happy,” says Singh. Asked if she’s ready to go out and shoot anytime soon, she laughs, “I don’t know. I’ll have to check things around me, how many people are there — these are all questions which I think are valid.”

