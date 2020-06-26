Sections
Home / TV / Mouni Roy shares fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, see pics

Mouni Roy shares fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, see pics

Mouni Roy shared a few throwback pictures with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. See them here.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy are all smiles in a throwback picture.

Actor Mouni Roy on Thursday shared some throwback pictures with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande. This was from the time they all worked in the Indian television industry.

Sharing them, she simply wrote: “Remember?” A number of other TV stars reacted to the post; Hina Khan was full of emotions as she wrote “Aww” while Pavitra Rishta actor Jia Mustafa and model turned actor Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala (formerly Gunjan Walia) dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

 

One of the pictures featured Mouni, Sushant and Ankita smiling happily as they posed for a close selfie. In other two pictures, Mouni and Sushant pose with another unidentified lady.



Sushant Singh Rajputs untimely death has sent shock waves in the industry. Mourning his death on June 14, Mouni had written on Instagram, “Let’s just be kind... shocked beyond belief..Deepest condolences to the family.. Rest in peace Sushant.” She had posted a blank black box to express her state of mind.

The actor’s death has led to a huge debate on how outsiders are treated in Bollywood. Actor Manoj Bajpayee says the film industry’s nepotistic culture will change only when established people work towards making Bollywood a more inclusive place for new talents. Bajpayee believes the structural shift that everyone in the industry wants to see will begin once the powerful abolish the “insider-outsider” divide. Bajpayee, an outsider himself, said it was the responsibility of everyone in the industry to make the film industry a “fraternity”.

“The whole functioning of the industry, nepotism has been in the debate for few years now. It’ll change only if each and every individual who is positioned well, who is established and powerful starts making efforts to make it healthy and democratic for all the talented people who are coming in.”

“This whole term ‘insider-outsider’ should vanish immediately. It isn’t the right way to define the industry. We will have to work very hard to turn this industry into a fraternity where each and everyone is welcomed,” Bajpayee told PTI.

Also read: ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Singer Kumar Sanu, in a video message on Facebook, mentioned how he could sense a “revolution” was unfolding in the aftermath of Sushant’s demise. “Since his demise, I can see a different revolution emerging. Nepotism exists everywhere. It’s a little more in our industry. You (the audience) make us who we are. Who will be made and who will be thrown out of the industry is decided by you. Filmmakers or the top people (in the industry) cannot decide. It is in your hand, to make us,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care
Jun 26, 2020 14:11 IST
Covid-19: Austrian ski resort has record rate of coronavirus antibodies
Jun 26, 2020 14:10 IST
Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to ‘meet the moment’
Jun 26, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Dream comes true’: Torres, Reina, Benitez praise ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool
Jun 26, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.