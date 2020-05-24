Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Mayur Verma files complaint against Devoleena Bhattacharjee, she says she doesn’t know him

Sections
Claiming she doesn’t know Mayur Verma and is unaware of his defamation complaint, Devoleena Bhattacharjee says it might be a publicity stunt to get attention.

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:36 IST

By Sweta Kaushal,

Devoleena talks about the complaint against her

TV actor Mayur Verma, who was one of the contestants on the recent wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, has filed a complaint against TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee with the cybercrime department. Devoleena, however, says she does not know Mayur and is not aware of the complaint.

Sharing an image of his complaint, Mayur tweeted, “Things were too much. So I have given it to cybercrime now. Now everything is in the hands of cybercrime. I believe cybercrime will take action soon #TimeToStopIt.” His complaint stated, “Devolina has tried to defame me before and today she liked a photo on Twitter which was trying to tarnish my image, she has always been doing this. She first tries to down my own image on Twitter and later supports it. I have been trolled many times by her and her fans. Right now I’m getting out of my tolerance and dropping my image, So I want to give this thing in cybercrime.”

Asked about the complaint, Devoleena told Hindustan Times, “Honestly I don’t know who this Mayur Verma is and why he is using my name everywhere.It could be a publicity stunt.I believe ignorance is the bliss. Neither do I know this person nor about the complaint. Honestly, I don’t want to be tagged with (those) who I don’t even know and if my name is doing any good to him or anyone then god bless them.”

Devoleena had to quit Bigg Boss 13 due to health issues but she remained invested in the contestants and the game till the end. Her recent comments regarding the chemistry between show winner Sidharth Shukla and co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill kickstarted a war among fans of the stars.

