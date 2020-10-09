Mukesh Khanna calls Gajendra Chauhan ‘adharmraj’, slams Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat: ‘Turned Mahabharat into saas-bahu’

The fight between Mahabharat actors Gajendra Chauhan and Mukesh Khanna seems to be far from over. Gajendra, who played Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahbharat, had criticised Mukesh for calling The Kapil Sharma Show ‘vulgar’ and ‘the worst’, and the actor, known from playing Bhishma Pitamah, has now retaliated.

Posting a picture from their popular serial, Mukesh wrote in Hindi, “Kalyug ke dharmraj ka naam adharmraj kar dena chahiye. Dwapar ke dharmraj satya bolte the, dharm ka saath dete the. Aaj ka dharmraj betuki, bina tark-sangat baatein kehta hai. Apne amarthan me bematla kahawatein sunata hai. Filmi dialogue bolta hai ‘jo sheeshe ke ghar pe rehte hain unhein dusron pe pathar nahi fenkna chahiye (The Dharmraj of Kalyug should be renamed as Adharmraj. The Dharmraj of Dwapar Yug used to speak the truth and support Dharma but today’s Dharmraj says irrational things and uses meaningless phrases to support himself. Mouths filmy dialogues like ‘those who live in glasses house should not attack others’).”

Mukesh also attacked Gajendra’s tenure as FTII chief and wrote, “Kaise chairman ban kursi pakad kar baith gae, uska darshan sara jab TV par dekh chuka hai. Ek baar inhone mujhse kaha Mukesh mere ghar ke bahar 8-10 OB van khade rehte hain mera interview lene ke liye. Kuch log badnami ko bhi naam mante hain, Kasoor aaj ki rajneeti ka hai, jisme ghusne ka ye asafal prayatn kar chuke hain. Aaj ki rajneeti Hastinapur ki rajneeti nahi hai aaj chaploosi chalti hai. Jo ye kar rahe hain, ek aise foohad show ki, jo mujhe hairani hai inka bhi nahi hai.Ye yaha ek passenger ban kar aye the, angoor paa kar dhanya ho gae aur lage chaploosi karne producers ki shayad filmon mein kaam mil jaye(The way he stuck to his chair after becoming the chairman was visible to the entire world. He once told me ‘Mukesh, I have 8-10 OB vans placed outside my house anytime for interviews’. Some people mistake defamation for being famous. The problem is with today’s politics, where he has failed to make an entry. Today’s politics is not that of Hastinapur, it is all about sycophancy now and that what he continues to do even now, I am surprised he is doing it for a show which is not even his own! He came as a guest but started defending producers in the hope of getting some films).”

Mukesh even claimed Gajendra did the same on Mahabharat sets. “Waise ye inki fitrat hai, puri Mahabharat ki unit janti hai kaise ye Ravi Chopra ki chaploosi me pure ghuse hue the. Kehte hain Mukesh Khanna Mahabhrat mein sirf actor tha jaise mai tha, inhone koi PhD nahi ki thi. Adharamraj ji, ye sach hai jitni Mahabharat maine padhi, puri unit ne nahi padhi thi (But such has been his habit. The entire unit of Mahabhrat is aware of his sycophancy when we worked with Ravi Chopra. He says ‘Mukesh Khanna was just an actor on Mahabhrata, the way I was. He did not do PhD on it.’’Well, Adharmraj! The truth is the entire unit of Mahabhrata never read as much of the epic as I did.).”

“Ek baar Gufi Paintal mujhse puchta tha Satyaki kaun tha, maine use bataya tha wo bahut accha waqta tha. So kindly don’t question my knowledge of Mahabharat ! Shayad isliye duniya kehti hai ki main nyay kar paya Bhishma ke role ke saath. Jo tum puri tarah se nahi kar paye, jaruri ahi har kalakaar kahani ko puri tarah se jaane (Once, Gufi Paintal asked me who Satyaki was and I told him he was a great orator. So do not kindly question my knowledge of Mahabharata. Perhaps, that is the reason why people say I did justice to the role of Bhishma. Something you could not do with your role. It is not necessary for every actor to know the entire story),” he added.

Mukesh also attacked Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat once again and further wrote, “Ekta Kapoor ki Mahabharat mein Ronit Roy band bandha hua tha, Sikandar lag raha tha, Devvrat nahi. Usne ek interview mein kaha tha ki role karte waqt kisi ka performance nahi dekha. Mai kaafi impress hua tha, lekin putra granth to padho! Aaj log sirf apne dialogue padhte hain. Nai Mahabharat mein sab models lage, six packs lage. Mahabharat saas bhi kabhi bahu ban gaya. Isliye adharmraj ji, mat kaho tum actor the, mai bhi actor tha. Tum Gajendra Chauhan the, Mai Mukesh Khanna tha (Ronit Roy had a band on his head in Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharata and he looked more like Alexander and not like Devvrat that he was playing. He had once said in interview that he did not watch anyone's performance. I was impressed with this statement but, son, read the entire Mahabharata at least. Today, everyone simply delivers dialogues and the actors in new Mahabharata all look like models and are all about six packsMahabhrata was turned into Kyuki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi. Therefore, dear Adharmraj! Do not say you were an actor like I was an actor on Mahabharat. You were Gajendra Chauhan and I was Mukesh Khanna).”

It all began when Mukesh took to Instagram to say that he refused to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show with the rest of the cast as he found it vulgar. Responding to the video, Gajendra had lashed out at Mukesh in an interview with Hindustan Times and said, “If you see the video, he has himself said that he was not invited and that he would not go on the show even if he was invited. This is like ‘maan na maan main tera mehmaan (whether you approve or not, I am your guest)’. When he was not invited in the first place, how would he even go?”

Mukesh had said in his video, “Dharamraj has displayed his lack of knowledge in an interview. He said, ‘Mukesh Khanna did not go on the show because he has objections to men dressing up as women and dancing’. Let me remind him that even in Mahabharat, Arjuna dressed up as Brihannala and danced in women’s clothes, so why did he not leave that show?’ I feel like laughing when I hear this argument, that too from someone of the Mahabharat family, who calls himself Dharamraj, one who always speaks the truth. I think his knowledge of Mahabharat is lacking. After Mahabharat, a lot has happened. He has done a lot of ‘vahiyat (vulgar)’ films. He would not have spoken like this otherwise.”

