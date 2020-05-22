Sections
Mukesh Khanna cheers as TikTok ratings take a nosedive: ‘One more Chinese virus is going away from our lives’

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mukesh Khanna says TikTok is for useless people.

Actor Mukesh Khanna is pleased with the drop in ratings for TikTok on app stores. He says he supports the people’s campaign to ‘drive TikTok away from your lives.’

Mukesh shared a video on his Instagram page, talking about how TikTok is for useless people. “TikTok faltu logon ka kaam hai. Aur yeh unhe aur bhi faltu banata chala jaa raha hai (Tiktok is for useless people and the app is making them even more useless),” he said. The actor added that the videos are spreading vulgarity among the youth.

 

“Friend, there are many other things to do than just making TikTok videos. In these difficult times, we are getting good news. One more Chinese virus called TikTok is going away from our lives. The rating has come down from 4.5 to 1.3. I am happy that you are driving TikTok away from your lives. I want to say that you keep TikTok on the top of the Chinese product list that needs to be banned. Save the youth from getting destroyed and join this campaign,” he said in the video.



After YouTuber CarryMinati’s viral video roasting TikTokers, smart phone users have been review bombing the app on various app stores. On Google Play, the rating of the TikTok app has gone down from 4.7 (out of 5) to a ‘poor’ 1.6.

Most of it is done by YouTube supporters since most comments with 1-star rating talk about how TikTok is not a good app to view content or how it consumes more battery life.

