Naagin 4: After Nia Sharma, actor Vijayendra Kumeria says ‘taken aback’ by show going off air

Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria says he was taken aback by the show going off air. Earlier Nia Sharma had reacted on the development.

Updated: May 31, 2020 13:54 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria on Naagin 4 going off air.

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently confirmed that Naagin 4 is going to end soon. Among those surprised are cast members including Vijayendra Kumeria, though he says as an actor he is always prepared for such surprises.

“When I got to know I was of course taken aback for a moment. Then in the next few moments, I was fine as it has to happen with every show. So as an actor, I am always prepared for such surprises. I am sure something good will be coming my way,” Vijayendra said.

Speaking with Times of India, Nia had earlier said, “It didn’t end abruptly. The production house was professional and they informed me about the decision a few days back. Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.”

Ekta had thanked her show’s actors in a video. “It was a short but a very special experience to work for Balaji as I always wanted to. My wish came true. About Ekta ma’am, I would say that she is the best and it was sweet of her to come out with this video, not every producer does that,” he said.



The Chhoti Bahu star is keen on doing a web series now. Meanwhile, Ekta has said: “We are ending Naagin 4 and then getting back to Naagin 5 immediately.”

