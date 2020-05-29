Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma says her exit from the show not due to her high fees, accepts ‘It will cost me a lot of money’

Amid reports that she may have been asked to leave Naagin 4 because of her high fees, TV actor Nia Sharma has said that her fees is not the reason why she will not be considered for the next season, Naagin 5. However, she admitted that given the current scenario of lack of work amid the lockdown, she may have to slash her prices.

Speaking with Times of India, Nia said, “It didn’t end abruptly. The production house was professional and they informed me about the decision a few days back. Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.”

She added, “It’s true that my work comes at a certain price, but that’s not why I am out of the show. If that had been the case, they would not have cast me in the first place. I accept that I was treated well and my exit from the show will hurt me the most. It will cost me a lot of money. But, I also believe that the money which didn’t come to you, was never yours. But, that’s not why I was out of the show. If I was expensive, they would not have cast me in the first place. Lockdown is the reason why this decision was taken. And, looking at the current scenario, I might have to compromise and accept pay cuts in the future.”

Rashami Desai, who had joined Naagin 4 recently, will also not be a part of the next season. Naagin producer Ekta Kapoor had confirmed in a post that Rashami’s was a special appearance.

Ekta had recently confirmed that Naagin 4 ends soon and the makers will soon be working on the next season, Naagin 5. She wrote alongside the post, “Will u b my nagintine????? The update on nagin4/5! @muktadhond @balajitelefilmslimited @anitahassanandani @tanusridgupta @niasharma90 @jasminbhasin2806 @chloejferns @colorstv @jha.mrinal! As for @imrashamidesai ths will b treated as a special appearance! She was faaab in d two eps.”

In her video, Ekta said Naagin 4 will have a “fantastic ending” and they will be getting into Naagin 5 immediately. She also thanked Nia, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmine Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria, adding that she let them down because she did not write the current season as well as it should have been.

